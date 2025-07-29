Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit rises 63.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.59% to Rs 460.05 croreNet profit of Jagran Prakashan rose 63.32% to Rs 67.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.59% to Rs 460.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 444.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales460.05444.12 4 OPM %13.8714.75 -PBDT109.9883.22 32 PBT90.3757.55 57 NP67.2441.17 63
