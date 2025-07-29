Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 2.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 24.04 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 2.65% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.0421.20 13 OPM %11.4011.42 -PBDT2.512.04 23 PBT2.071.71 21 NP1.551.51 3
