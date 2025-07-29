Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 11.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 69.44 croreNet profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 11.30% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 69.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.4460.01 16 OPM %7.1010.02 -PBDT4.485.01 -11 PBT4.204.73 -11 NP3.143.54 -11
