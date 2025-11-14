DIC India standalone net profit rises 196.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 222.23 croreNet profit of DIC India rose 196.46% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 222.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 219.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales222.23219.96 1 OPM %5.283.31 -PBDT12.608.48 49 PBT7.933.72 113 NP5.871.98 196
