Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DIC India standalone net profit rises 196.46% in the September 2025 quarter

DIC India standalone net profit rises 196.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 222.23 crore

Net profit of DIC India rose 196.46% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 222.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 219.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales222.23219.96 1 OPM %5.283.31 -PBDT12.608.48 49 PBT7.933.72 113 NP5.871.98 196

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

