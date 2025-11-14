Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 66.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 111.05 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 66.71% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 111.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales111.0590.03 23 OPM %22.8321.84 -PBDT23.4117.18 36 PBT18.4512.55 47 NP14.128.47 67
