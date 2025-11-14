RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 26.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.65% to Rs 316.79 croreNet profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 26.96% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.65% to Rs 316.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 394.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales316.79394.28 -20 OPM %6.436.10 -PBDT21.2529.62 -28 PBT18.8727.23 -31 NP13.8218.92 -27
