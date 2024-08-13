Ganesh Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreGanesh Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %0-33.33 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
