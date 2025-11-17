Esaar (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 206.33% to Rs 14.52 croreNet profit of Esaar (India) reported to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 206.33% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.524.74 206 OPM %97.38-342.62 -PBDT9.62-0.84 LP PBT9.57-0.89 LP NP11.84-0.87 LP
