Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 156.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 62.39 croreNet profit of Ganga Papers India rose 156.52% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 62.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.46% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.60% to Rs 245.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
