Consumer Durables stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 140.08 points or 0.24% at 58529.32 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 6.3%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.54%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 2.63%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.06%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.95%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 53631.63.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 50.23 points or 0.31% at 16158.03.
The Nifty 50 index was down 85.55 points or 0.35% at 24281.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 241.18 points or 0.3% at 79464.73.
On BSE,1445 shares were trading in green, 1791 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

