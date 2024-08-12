Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 140.08 points or 0.24% at 58529.32 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 6.3%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.54%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 2.63%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.06%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.95%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 53631.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 50.23 points or 0.31% at 16158.03.