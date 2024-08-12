Business Standard
Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 23.6 points or 0.3% at 8009.38 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 4.62%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.49%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.31%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.28%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.07%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 53631.63.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 50.23 points or 0.31% at 16158.03.
The Nifty 50 index was down 85.55 points or 0.35% at 24281.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 241.18 points or 0.3% at 79464.73.
On BSE,1445 shares were trading in green, 1791 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

