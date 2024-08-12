Adani Power Ltd Slides 6.57%, BSE Utilities index Drops 1.97%

Adani Power Ltd has lost 8.54% over last one month compared to 0.36% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.48% drop in the SENSEX
Adani Power Ltd lost 6.57% today to trade at Rs 649.4. The BSE Utilities index is down 1.97% to quote at 6332.69. The index is up 0.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPI Green Energy Ltd decreased 4.92% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd lost 3.99% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 89.81 % over last one year compared to the 21.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Adani Power Ltd has lost 8.54% over last one month compared to 0.36% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 896.75 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 274.65 on 16 Aug 2023.
