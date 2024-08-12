Adani Power Ltd Slides 6.57%, BSE Utilities index Drops 1.97%

Adani Power Ltd has lost 8.54% over last one month compared to 0.36% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.48% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd lost 6.57% today to trade at Rs 649.4. The BSE Utilities index is down 1.97% to quote at 6332.69. The index is up 0.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPI Green Energy Ltd decreased 4.92% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd lost 3.99% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 89.81 % over last one year compared to the 21.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.