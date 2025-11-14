Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 288.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 87.86% to Rs 65.02 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 288.24% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 87.86% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.0234.61 88 OPM %2.956.07 -PBDT3.901.30 200 PBT3.571.12 219 NP2.640.68 288

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

