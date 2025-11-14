Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 3.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 471.64 croreNet profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 3.82% to Rs 75.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 471.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 527.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales471.64527.42 -11 OPM %17.5424.40 -PBDT122.29134.47 -9 PBT107.55121.77 -12 NP75.2078.19 -4
