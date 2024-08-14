Business Standard
Garnet Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales rise 4364.71% to Rs 15.18 crore
Net profit of Garnet Construction reported to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4364.71% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.180.34 4365 OPM %65.74-129.41 -PBDT9.82-0.61 LP PBT9.75-0.68 LP NP7.25-0.67 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

