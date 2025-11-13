Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Sales decline 8.20% to Rs 569.69 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films declined 12.50% to Rs 91.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.20% to Rs 569.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 620.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales569.69620.58 -8 OPM %20.9722.05 -PBDT131.20148.32 -12 PBT120.39138.12 -13 NP91.23104.26 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

