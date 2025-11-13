Entero Healthcare Solutions standalone net profit declines 62.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.24% to Rs 83.22 croreNet profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions declined 62.82% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.24% to Rs 83.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 112.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.22112.83 -26 OPM %-15.13-5.38 -PBDT10.9322.35 -51 PBT7.6120.22 -62 NP5.7015.33 -63
