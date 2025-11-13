Emrald Commercial standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.59% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Emrald Commercial rose 133.33% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 70.59% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.17 71 OPM %168.97158.82 -PBDT0.500.26 92 PBT0.480.24 100 NP0.420.18 133
