VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 34.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.31% to Rs 42.58 croreNet profit of VMS Industries declined 34.72% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.31% to Rs 42.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales42.5897.47 -56 OPM %-0.23-0.12 -PBDT0.831.12 -26 PBT0.650.97 -33 NP0.470.72 -35
