Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2026.

Avalon Technologies Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2026.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 3905.2 at 11:42 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3137 shares in the past one month.

 

Avalon Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1029.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14642 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 696.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82565 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 3, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 2,500 pts; Nifty tops 25,800; Gold, Silver ETFs zoom up to 10%

rice export

India's rice exporters hope to boost shipments to US after tariff cut

Nykaa, FSN ecommerce q3 results preview

Nykaa Q3 preview: Analysts expect PAT to rise 148% YoY, margins to expand

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may go with Qi2 charging without magnets: Details

Australia vs England broadcast details

AUS vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd advanced 19.99% to Rs 168.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35660 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spurt 19.99% to Rs 286.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12860 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Dr Batra's Positive Health Clinic

Zaggle Prepaid gains on inking pact with Dr Batra's Positive Health Clinic

Dhampur Sugar Mills gains after Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills gains after Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Nifty trades near 25,800 level; consumer durables share advance for 2nd day

Nifty trades near 25,800 level; consumer durables share advance for 2nd day

Barometers pare gains; PSU bank shares decline for 2nd day

Barometers pare gains; PSU bank shares decline for 2nd day

Brahmaputra Infra rises after JV secures Rs 62-cr LOA

Brahmaputra Infra rises after JV secures Rs 62-cr LOA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance