AUS vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

Australia will aim to keep their title defence alive with a win against unbeaten England in Bulawayo today
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 moves into its knockout phase today with defending champions Australia Under-19 ftaking on England Under-19 in the first semifinal at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.
Both sides arrive unbeaten, raising the stakes of a clash where the first loss will mean elimination and the winner will progress to the final with a perfect record intact. Australia have looked clinical throughout the tournament, combining batting depth with a disciplined bowling attack and calm leadership in pressure situations. Their experience in big matches gives them a slight edge in knockout cricket.
England, however, have matched Australia stride for stride. They have built momentum through consistency, with a well-rounded bowling unit and a batting line-up that shares responsibility. Expect a tight, high-quality contest between two evenly matched youth powerhouses, with composure under pressure likely to decide the outcome. Check all the live updates of the Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match here
With final qualification at stake, both sides are expected to go all out in a high-pressure encounter.
Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Broadcast details
|ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Australia vs England broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports
|Jio Hotstar
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Myco
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog Television, TV Supreme
|Dialog ViU
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|United Kingdom
|Not available
|ICC.tv
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go
|Middle East
|beIN Sports
|beIN Connect
|Europe (selected regions)
|Not available
|ICC.tv
|Rest of the World
|Not available
|ICC.tv
Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?
The Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 3.
What will be the venue for the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?
The Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
What time will the toss for the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:02 PM IST