AUS vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC semifinal match?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 moves into its knockout phase today with defending champions Australia Under-19 ftaking on England Under-19 in the first semifinal at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

The coin flip of the match went in England's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Thomas Rew (ENG): We are gonna bat first. We've had a bit of experience at this ground. Bit of inconsistent bounce. Looking to set the tone early. Feeling good. One change. Oliver Peake (AUS): We wouls have batted first for the same reasons. Lower and slower than Namibia. We are feeling ready to go. Same as what we've had through the tournament, just keep enjoying. There's nothing to lose. Will Byrom comes in. Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11: Australia U19 playing 11: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund England U19 playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French

Both sides arrive unbeaten, raising the stakes of a clash where the first loss will mean elimination and the winner will progress to the final with a perfect record intact. Australia have looked clinical throughout the tournament, combining batting depth with a disciplined bowling attack and calm leadership in pressure situations. Their experience in big matches gives them a slight edge in knockout cricket.

Check all the live updates of the Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match here England, however, have matched Australia stride for stride. They have built momentum through consistency, with a well-rounded bowling unit and a batting line-up that shares responsibility. Expect a tight, high-quality contest between two evenly matched youth powerhouses, with composure under pressure likely to decide the outcome.

With final qualification at stake, both sides are expected to go all out in a high-pressure encounter.

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Broadcast details

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Australia vs England broadcast details Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Jio Hotstar United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV Pakistan PTV Sports Myco Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, February 3.

What will be the venue for the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

The Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the toss for the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.