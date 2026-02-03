Dhampur Sugar Mills gains after Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 26 cr
Dhampur Sugar Mills gained 1.99% to Rs 117.85 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 75.2% to Rs 26.49 crore on 9.54% increase in revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) to Rs 451.18 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 DecemberProfit before tax (PBT) climbed 71.4% YoY to Rs 37.21 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA stood at Rs 62 crore in Q3 December 2025, registering the growth of 28.9% compared with Rs 48.1 crore posted in Q3 December 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 9.3% in Q3 December 2025 as against 8.2% in Q3 December 2024.
Sugar sales jumped 18.97% to 0.69 lakh tons in Q3 FY26 compared with 0.58 lakh tons sold in corresponding quarter last year. Sugar realization increased 5.81% to Rs 40,259 per ton in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 38,048 per ton in Q3 FY25.
During the quarter, revenue from ethanol business jumped 12.7% YoY to Rs 110 crore, revenue from power business increased 44.69% to Rs 90 crore, revenue from potable spirits jumped 22.94% YoY to Rs 241.7 crore while revenue from chemicals business stood at Rs 18.3 crore, down 61.47% YoY.
Dhampur Sugar Mills is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol, potable spirits, co-generation and sale of power.
