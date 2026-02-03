Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brahmaputra Infra rises after JV secures Rs 62-cr LOA

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Brahmaputra Infrastructure rallied 3% to Rs 128.55 after the company announced that it has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 62.03 crore in the name of GHV Infra Projects - BIL (JV) from the Water Resources Department, Assam Water Centre.

The order includes execution of underwater riverbank protection works (Section 1) and above-water riverbank protection works (Section 2) under the Jorhat subproject, covering Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts. The work falls under Package No. W-AF-03-RPJH, Lot 1, as part of the ADBs Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project in Assam.

The total project value is Rs 62.03 crore and the work is scheduled to be completed over a 30-month period.

 

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is a versatile construction company with a significant presence in sectors like highways & roads, buildings, bridges/flyovers, airports, tunnels, and other civil construction works.

On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure reported a net profit of Rs 14.64 crore in Q2 September 2025, a surge of 3,653.85% from Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 188.89% year-on-year to Rs 90.19 crore during the same period.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

