Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.97% to Rs 94.33 croreNet Loss of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 63.97% to Rs 94.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales94.3357.53 64 OPM %-5.061.56 -PBDT-7.31-1.51 -384 PBT-8.68-2.80 -210 NP-6.15-1.97 -212
