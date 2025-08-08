Cella Space standalone net profit rises 938.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 1.82 croreNet profit of Cella Space rose 938.46% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.821.94 -6 OPM %37.9167.53 -PBDT1.350.50 170 PBT1.350.13 938 NP1.350.13 938
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content