Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 96.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Sales decline 22.93% to Rs 13.14 crore

Net profit of Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt declined 96.86% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.93% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13.1417.05 -23 OPM %42.1698.24 -PBDT0.319.78 -97 PBT0.319.78 -97 NP0.237.32 -97

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

