Ajanta Pharma hits record high after Q1 PAT rises 19% YoY to Rs 246 cr

Ajanta Pharma rallied 3.99% to Rs 2,524.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.09% to Rs 245.77 crore on 12.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1144.92 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 330 crore in Q1 FY25, up 22% as against 271 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was at 29% in Q1 FY25 as against 27% in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, the companys revenue from India stood at Rs 353 crore (up 10% YoY), revenue from Asia was at Rs 277 crore ( up 9% YoY), income from Africa stood at Rs 230 crore (up 45% YoY) while revenue from United States was at Rs 228 crore ( up 7% YoY).

Profit before tax increased 19.73% YoY to Rs 322.12 crore in Q1 FY25.