Ajanta Pharma hits record high after Q1 PAT rises 19% YoY to Rs 246 cr

Ajanta Pharma rallied 3.99% to Rs 2,524.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.09% to Rs 245.77 crore on 12.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1144.92 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.Profit before tax increased 19.73% YoY to Rs 322.12 crore in Q1 FY25.
EBITDA stood at Rs 330 crore in Q1 FY25, up 22% as against 271 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was at 29% in Q1 FY25 as against 27% in Q1 FY24.
During the quarter, the companys revenue from India stood at Rs 353 crore (up 10% YoY), revenue from Asia was at Rs 277 crore ( up 9% YoY), income from Africa stood at Rs 230 crore (up 45% YoY) while revenue from United States was at Rs 228 crore ( up 7% YoY).
Research and development (R&D) expenses were at Rs 51 crore in Q1 FY25, 4.50% of revenue.
Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company primarily with a well-diversified branded generics business spread across India, the Rest of Asia, and Africa. The company is involved in development, manufacturing and marketing of marketing of quality finished dosages in domestic and international markets. It produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments.
The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 2576.25 in intraday today.
