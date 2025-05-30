GB Global consolidated net profit declines 78.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 65.73 croreNet profit of GB Global declined 78.85% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 164.00% to Rs 106.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 191.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.7368.55 -4 191.22219.30 -13 OPM %32.128.24 -16.76-3.11 - PBDT19.9049.22 -60 130.5254.73 138 PBT15.5644.31 -65 111.7533.40 235 NP10.8151.10 -79 106.1040.19 164
