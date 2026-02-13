GBP/USD eases to one-week low near 1.3600 as tepid UK economic activity weighs

British Pound is witnessing tepid moves amid firm action in the US dollar index and sustained tepid pace of economic growth in the UK. Britain's economy barely expanded in the final quarter of ??2025. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by a mere 0.1% in the October-to-December period, the same slow pace as in ??the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. The UK economy is estimated to have grown 1.3% in 2025, the ONS noted, following growth of 1.1% in 2024. Month-on-month, the economy expanded 0.1% in December, down from a 0.2% expansion, keeping the GBP/USD pair under stress as it neared one-week low of 1.3600. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 123.5, down 0.17% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News