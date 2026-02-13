Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 18.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.86% to Rs 179.12 crore

Net profit of Indus Infra Trust declined 18.86% to Rs 96.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.86% to Rs 179.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.179.12210.3867.8570.6499.38125.9399.38125.9396.43118.84

