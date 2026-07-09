GBP/USD pauses at three-week high
GBP/USD pair is down marginally at 1.3389, easing a bit from near three-week high. US stocks turned lower amid cautious moves in European equities as markets tried to get clarity on geopolitical scenario. Pound has largely been supported recently, adding more than a percent in last week. On NSE, GBP/INR futures added 0.09% to close at 128.45. Overall movement was choppy for the counter.
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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST