GBP/USD sustains above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 up 20% this year

GBP/USD sustains above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 up 20% this year

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
British Pound is holding near three-month high against the US dollar. UK equities have been stable with the FTSE100 index consolidating around six-week high and rising near 20% this year. GBP/USD pair is quoting at 1.3524, up 0.21% on the day. The pair is up 1% this week. British consumer confidence edged higher in December, reaching its joint-highest level of the year, though sentiment remains weak by historical standards, according to a closely watched monthly survey from GfK. The GfK consumer confidence index rose to -17 in December, matching levels last seen in October and August.

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging rural water supply consultancy orders

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Popular Vehicles & Services expands its luxury portfolio with Audi

bp to sell 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak

KPI Green Energy wins plasma gasification based green hydrogen project from NTPC

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

