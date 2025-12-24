Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Prism Johnson Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2025.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 4.69% to Rs 18.68 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Prism Johnson Ltd tumbled 4.45% to Rs 145. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81392 shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd crashed 4.00% to Rs 823. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34775 shares in the past one month.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd dropped 3.73% to Rs 977.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14450 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd plummeted 3.38% to Rs 3306.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10758 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

