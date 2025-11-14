Natural Capsules reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 45.80 croreNet Loss of Natural Capsules reported to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 45.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.8041.22 11 OPM %-1.9210.92 -PBDT-3.412.96 PL PBT-7.690.62 PL NP-6.99-0.61 -1046
