Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 47.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.28% to Rs 159.21 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services declined 47.68% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 159.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales159.21181.49 -12 OPM %42.7248.49 -PBDT18.3922.75 -19 PBT17.9422.31 -20 NP7.9915.27 -48
