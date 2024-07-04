Business Standard
GE T&amp;D India hits after bagging supply contract from France-based Grid Solutions

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
GE T&D India was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 1720.90 after the company announced the receipt of an international order from Grid Solutions SAS, France, worth 64 million Euros (approximately Rs 576.43 crore).
The contract is for supply and supervision of high voltage products. The project has to be executed over a period of 2 years.
GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 913.60 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

