GE T&D India added 2.92% to Rs 1,720 after the company has secured orders from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) to maintain SCADA/EMS control centers.

The order involves supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of SCADA/EMS control centres. The order is worth Rs 490 crore (plus GST 18%). The completion of supplies, erection & commissioning will be by January 2026.

GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services.

GE T&D India hit an all time high of Rs 1,753.95 in today's intra-day session.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India shed 0.19% to Rs 342.45 on the BSE.