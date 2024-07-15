Business Standard
Volumes jump at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 July 2024.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd witnessed volume of 14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 151.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9221 shares. The stock increased 0.46% to Rs.725.00. Volumes stood at 3832 shares in the last session.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 44556 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5466 shares. The stock rose 12.66% to Rs.4,575.10. Volumes stood at 5971 shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd saw volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41402 shares. The stock increased 9.48% to Rs.1,042.90. Volumes stood at 18502 shares in the last session.
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46680 shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.810.30. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.
V I P Industries Ltd clocked volume of 69995 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16477 shares. The stock gained 2.52% to Rs.477.75. Volumes stood at 19060 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

