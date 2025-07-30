Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GE Vernova T&D hits the roof after Q1 PAT spurts 116% YoY to Rs 291 cr

GE Vernova T&D hits the roof after Q1 PAT spurts 116% YoY to Rs 291 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

GE Vernova T&D India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 2,604.25 after the company's standalone net profit surged 116.44% to Rs 291.20 on 38.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,330.13 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 116.78% YoY to Rs 390.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 387.6 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025, recording the growth of 112.73% compared with Rs 182.2 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded 29.1% in Q1 FY26 as against 19% in Q1 FY25.

Order bookings jumped 57.28% to Rs 1.62 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1.03 crore in Q1 FY25.

 

Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director & CEO of GE Vernova T&D India, said, We delivered a strong and productive first quarter of FY 2025-26, driven by continued momentum as India modernizes its grid to improve reliability, accommodate renewable energy sources, and meet increasing electricity demands from various sectors. We have been disciplined in taking profitable orders with better margins and expect to continue on this trajectory. To ensure we maximize long-term shareholder value, the company consolidated its position on free cashflow.

GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid, providing utilities with the tools needed to support the increase in demand swiftly.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 2,604.25 in intraday today.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

