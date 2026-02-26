GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 1.17%, up for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3860, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 180.19% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% jump in NIFTY and a 20.9% jump in the Nifty Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3860, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 41.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37118.6, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 87.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

