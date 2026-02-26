Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for fifth session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5738, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.62% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 33.71% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5738, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 6.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28466.5, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5758, down 0.23% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

