Sundaram Clayton climbs after appointing R Venkatesh as CEO

Sundaram Clayton jumped 4.23% to Rs 1,388 after the company's board approved the appointment of R Venkatesh as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 April 2026.

The development comes after board approved the resignation of Vivek S Joshi as CEO with effect from 31st march 2026, due to personal reasons.

R Venkatesh graduated with a B.E., (Hons.) in mechanical engineering and M.Sc., (Hons.) in economics from BITS, Pilani and M.Sc., in manufacturing systems engineering from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

Having more than 26 years of rich experience in auto component industry, R Venkatesh has worked in multiple group companies of TVS - Sundaram Clayton group such as (i) the brakes division of TVS Holdings (formerly known as Sundaram - Clayton) which was later transferred to ZF Commercial Vehicle Systems India (five years); (ii) the die-casting division of Sundaram Clayton (9 years); (iii) Harita Seating Systems Limited & Harita Fehrer (10 years).

He has worked in various functions in these group companies such as production engineering, business planning, project management, operations, human resources, TQM and driving process improvements and organization capability development in the total quality management journey of the Demerged Undertaking. He is currently working in Sundaram Clayton USA, LLC, subsidiary company as chief operating officer (COO).

Sundaram Clayton (SCL) is a part of TVS group, manufactures engineered aluminium die-cast components for the automotive sector. It provides high quality, innovative solutions to global customers in the commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 51.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 44.15 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales fell 6.3% YoY to Rs 501.11 crore in Q3 FY26.

