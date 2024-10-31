Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 6.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 123.83 croreNet profit of Geekay Wires declined 6.79% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 123.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales123.83109.09 14 OPM %1.328.03 -PBDT14.0915.19 -7 PBT12.3413.94 -11 NP9.209.87 -7
