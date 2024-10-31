Business Standard
BF Investment consolidated net profit declines 48.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 18.58 crore

Net profit of BF Investment declined 48.01% to Rs 36.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.5814.61 27 OPM %93.6092.95 -PBDT55.4392.55 -40 PBT55.3292.43 -40 NP36.0269.28 -48

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

