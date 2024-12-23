Business Standard

General Insurance Corporation of India leads losers in 'A' group

General Insurance Corporation of India leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

K P R Mill Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2024.

General Insurance Corporation of India lost 7.47% to Rs 465.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

K P R Mill Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 1071.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25259 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 2020.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10324 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd corrected 5.56% to Rs 348.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46659 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd fell 5.29% to Rs 313.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32659 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

