Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 33.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.12% to Rs 51.38 croreNet profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 33.23% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.12% to Rs 51.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.3837.20 38 OPM %17.8115.62 -PBDT5.435.68 -4 PBT3.013.20 -6 NP2.153.22 -33
