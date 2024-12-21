Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 09:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 95.04% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Frontline Financial Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 95.04% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.071.41 -95 OPM %-57.140.71 -PBDT-0.040.01 PL PBT-0.040.01 PL NP-0.040.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premier Synthetics standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Premier Synthetics standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Divalproex Sodium

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Divalproex Sodium

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two warships to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two warships to Indian Navy

RBI MPC members deliberate on inflation and growth dynamics

RBI MPC members deliberate on inflation and growth dynamics

Australian stocks at three month low

Australian stocks at three month low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon