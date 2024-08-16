Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 63.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.74% to Rs 28.32 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 63.51% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.74% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.3216.4923.6230.935.964.375.513.724.662.85