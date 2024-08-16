SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 141.17 crore

Net Loss of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 141.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.141.17136.611.69-0.75-6.99-5.60-12.33-10.90-12.33-21.79