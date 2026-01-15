Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales decline 77.27% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Genomic Valley Biotech declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 77.27% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.22 -77 OPM %20.0072.73 -PBDT0.010.16 -94 PBT0.010.16 -94 NP0.010.16 -94

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

