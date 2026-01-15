Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.27% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Genomic Valley Biotech declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 77.27% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.050.2220.0072.730.010.160.010.160.010.16

